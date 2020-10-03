Head-To-Head Survey: 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) and Hall of Fame Village (NYSE:HOFV)

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) and Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of 500.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of 500.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 500.com and Hall of Fame Village, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 500.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Hall of Fame Village 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 500.com and Hall of Fame Village’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 500.com $5.70 million 21.41 -$91.41 million N/A N/A Hall of Fame Village N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A

Hall of Fame Village has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 500.com.

Profitability

This table compares 500.com and Hall of Fame Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 500.com -2,115.05% -86.49% -71.81% Hall of Fame Village N/A -34.04% -1.94%

Risk and Volatility

500.com has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Village has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hall of Fame Village beats 500.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games. The company also operates a sports information portal and a mobile application, which offers real time soccer match information and data-driven soccer match predictions, as well as allows users to post free or pay-per-view contents, such as observations and analyses on the portal; and provides a pay-service, which offers users the ability to connect with independent sports experts to obtain information on specific sporting matches. In addition, it engages in the provision of lottery-related technologies, systems, and solutions to state-run lottery operators. Further, the company operates a platform to provide customers with online spot commodity trading for gold trade and delay products across PC and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as 500wan.com Limited and changed its name to 500.com Limited in October 2013. 500.com Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Hall of Fame Village Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

