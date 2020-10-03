HeadHunter Group (HHR) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare HeadHunter Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. HeadHunter Group pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Help supply services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 30.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. HeadHunter Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. HeadHunter Group lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeadHunter Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of HeadHunter Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HeadHunter Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeadHunter Group 20.66% 94.54% 19.19% HeadHunter Group Competitors 1.02% 29.89% 5.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HeadHunter Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeadHunter Group 0 0 0 0 N/A HeadHunter Group Competitors 298 783 901 51 2.35

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 12.00%. Given HeadHunter Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HeadHunter Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HeadHunter Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HeadHunter Group $125.82 million $22.44 million 31.21 HeadHunter Group Competitors $3.71 billion $122.83 million 14.30

HeadHunter Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HeadHunter Group. HeadHunter Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HeadHunter Group rivals beat HeadHunter Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services. The company provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.