Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NYSE:HLX opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $357.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 3.55.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $199.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

