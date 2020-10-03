HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.54 ($50.05).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

HLE opened at €44.22 ($52.02) on Thursday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12-month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 12-month high of €50.85 ($59.82). The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of €42.13 and a 200-day moving average of €35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.