Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.51.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,553 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,779.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 843,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 658,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 878,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 650,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

