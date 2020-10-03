HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HENKY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HENKEL AG & CO/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.73. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

