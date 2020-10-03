Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

HRTG stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $287.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $136.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 33.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.