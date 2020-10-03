HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (HFRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

HFRO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,415. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

