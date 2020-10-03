HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.
HFRO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 145,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,415. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.34.
About HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT
