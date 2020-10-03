Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 943.30 ($12.33).

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($10.00) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.00) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,375 ($17.97) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

HSX traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Monday, reaching GBX 879.60 ($11.49). The company had a trading volume of 745,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,976. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56). The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 820.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 816.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

