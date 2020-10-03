Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $5.32 or 0.00050441 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, BiteBTC and OKEx. Horizen has a total market cap of $53.56 million and $2.12 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00585650 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00080635 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000773 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,072,938 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Graviex, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.