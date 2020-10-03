HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) PT Set at €116.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

ETR:HBH opened at €92.90 ($109.29) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €32.65 ($38.41) and a 12 month high of €101.40 ($119.29). The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.45.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

