HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Receives Buy Rating from Warburg Research

Warburg Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

HBBHF stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.50.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

