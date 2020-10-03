Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a peer perform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.86.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 15.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $8,048,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

