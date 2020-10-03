Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.33. 9,099,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,624,995. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $91,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

