Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after buying an additional 3,014,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,469,000 after buying an additional 436,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,065,000 after buying an additional 3,078,079 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 10,406,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,022,000 after buying an additional 144,953 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,440,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,195,000 after acquiring an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

