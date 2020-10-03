Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) was downgraded by Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hurricane Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hurricane Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hurricane Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HRCXF stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.40. Hurricane Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

