HyperDAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.38 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00265495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00087091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.01522602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00170899 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,406,565 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

