Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Research Coverage Started at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ICLK has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $395.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

