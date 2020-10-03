ICON (ICX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.07 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $225.95 million and approximately $23.07 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003771 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Binance and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00262306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00087298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.81 or 0.01524571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,052,674 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Gate.io, IDEX, Allbit, Hotbit, DragonEX, Huobi, Binance, HitBTC, Rfinex, ABCC, Bithumb, COSS, CoinTiger, Upbit, OKEx and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

