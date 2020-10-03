IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:POFNF) Trading 1.7% Higher

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:POFNF) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51.

About IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:POFNF)

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, and health insurance products, as well as wealth savings and income products, and specialty products. The company also provides financial products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services.

