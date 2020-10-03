Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.45 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $286.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 63,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 248,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

