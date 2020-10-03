Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded Infineon Technologies to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

IFNNF stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.