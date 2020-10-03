Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.61. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

