Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) versus ESP Resources (NASDAQ:ESPIQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) and ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Innospec and ESP Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innospec 0 0 1 0 3.00 ESP Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innospec presently has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.47%. Given Innospec’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Innospec is more favorable than ESP Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Innospec has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESP Resources has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innospec and ESP Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innospec 3.96% 11.10% 7.03% ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innospec and ESP Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innospec $1.51 billion 1.03 $112.20 million N/A N/A ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Innospec has higher revenue and earnings than ESP Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Innospec shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Innospec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of ESP Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innospec beats ESP Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels. Its products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customers' processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and metal extraction markets. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations; chemical solutions for fracturing, stimulation, and completion operations; and products for oil and gas production, which enable flow assurance and asset integrity. The Octane Additives segment produces and sells tetra ethyl lead (TEL) for use in automotive gasoline. This segment is also involved in environmental remediation business that manages the cleanup of redundant TEL facilities. The company sells its products primarily to oil and gas exploration and production companies, oil refineries, fuel manufacturers and users, personal care and home care companies, formulators of agrochemical and metal extraction preparations, and other chemical and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

ESP Resources Company Profile

ESP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, blends, distributes, and markets specialty chemicals and analytical services to the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company supplies specialty chemicals for various oil and gas field applications, including killing bacteria, separating suspended water and other contaminants from crude oil, separating the oil from the gas, pumping enhancement, and pumping cleaning, as well as a various fluids and additives used in the drilling and production process. Its products comprise completion petrochemicals that are primarily used during the completion stage of oil or gas wells that are drilled in various shale formations. The company's products also comprise production petrochemicals, such as surfactants for treating production and injection problems; well completion and work-over chemicals that maximize productivity from new and existing wells; bactericides to kill water borne bacterial growth; scale compounds to prevent or treat scale deposits; corrosion inhibitors, which are organic compounds that form a protective film on metal surfaces to insulate the metal from its corrosive environment; antifoams for controlling foaming problems; emulsion breakers that are formulated for crude oils containing produced waters; paraffin chemicals that inhibit and/or dissolve paraffin to prevent buildup; and water clarifiers for problems associated with purifying effluent water. In addition, it provides various services for the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry comprising new construction, modifications to operational support for onshore and offshore production, gathering, refining facilities, and pipelines. The company was formerly known as Pantera Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to ESP Resources, Inc. in January 2009. ESP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

