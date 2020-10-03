Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.04. 153,362 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.