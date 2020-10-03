InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) vs. Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) Financial Survey

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InPlay Oil and Valaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InPlay Oil and Valaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.13 -$20.23 million N/A N/A Valaris $980.64 million 0.03 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.08

InPlay Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valaris.

Risk and Volatility

InPlay Oil has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil -233.19% -46.49% -21.98% Valaris -122.85% -13.58% -6.76%

Summary

Valaris beats InPlay Oil on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

Valaris Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

