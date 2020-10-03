Insider Buying: BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) Insider Acquires £3,804.80 in Stock

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) insider Josephine Dixon acquired 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £3,804.80 ($4,971.65).

Shares of LON BBH opened at GBX 165.50 ($2.16) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 152.91. BB Healthcare Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 98.68 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 173 ($2.26).

BB Healthcare Trust Company Profile

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

