Insider Buying: BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) Insider Acquires £3,804.80 in Stock

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) insider Josephine Dixon acquired 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £3,804.80 ($4,971.65).
Shares of LON BBH opened at GBX 165.50 ($2.16) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 152.91. BB Healthcare Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 98.68 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 173 ($2.26).
BB Healthcare Trust Company Profile
