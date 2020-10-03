Insider Buying: Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider Buys A$244,208.14 in Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) insider John Gillam acquired 60,002 shares of Nufarm stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.07 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$244,208.14 ($174,434.39).

John Gillam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, John Gillam acquired 124,998 shares of Nufarm stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.04 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$504,991.92 ($360,708.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$5.23.

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells crop protection products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technologies. The company offers herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and diseases.

