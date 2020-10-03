Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires £4,939.91 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Jane Tufnell bought 4,891 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £4,939.91 ($6,454.87).

OIT stock opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.30) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.41. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 million and a P/E ratio of -62.19.

