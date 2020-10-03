Insider Buying: Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) VP Acquires $301,200.00 in Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) VP Eddy F. Schmitt acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,176.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SCS opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.67 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 7.7% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SCS. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

