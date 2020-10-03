Insider Selling: Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Director Sells $286,121.83 in Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:ACN opened at $222.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.46. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82. The company has a market cap of $141.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.
ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,597,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,683,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Accenture
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
