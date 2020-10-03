Insider Selling: Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Director Sells $286,121.83 in Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ACN opened at $222.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.46. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82. The company has a market cap of $141.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,597,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,683,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

