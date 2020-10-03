Insider Selling: Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Sells £435,204.86 in Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 16,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,614 ($34.16), for a total transaction of £435,204.86 ($568,672.23).

Milena Mondini de Focatiis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 43 shares of Admiral Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24), for a total transaction of £1,159.71 ($1,515.37).

LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,673 ($34.93) on Friday. Admiral Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,846 ($37.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,679.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,392.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a GBX 91.20 ($1.19) dividend. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $77.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,175 ($28.42) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,566 ($33.53) target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,279.27 ($29.78).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

