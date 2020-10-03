Insider Selling: Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells $2,315,357.31 in Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,127 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,315,357.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael J. Arougheti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 65,347 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $2,646,553.50.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,335 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $775,526.85.

ARES stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Corp has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 111.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

