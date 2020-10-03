Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells $603,360.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $603,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,241.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $559,740.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $107.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bill.com by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

