Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $2,819,800.00 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $2,819,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRWD opened at $139.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.17. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -259.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Thursday, September 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

About Crowdstrike

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

