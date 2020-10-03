Insider Selling: DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) Major Shareholder Sells $789,737.55 in Stock

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 89,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $789,737.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,613 shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $197,411.49.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 200 shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,420 shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,334.80.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,548 shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $130,059.12.

On Monday, August 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,165 shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $180,880.05.

On Friday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,183 shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $37,145.04.

NYSE DEX opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from DE ENHANCED GLB/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM during the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 862.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter.

About DE ENHANCED GLB/COM

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

