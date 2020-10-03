Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Insider Sells $525,000.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Dallas White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Richard Dallas White sold 25,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Richard Dallas White sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $49,120.00.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.92 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diodes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

