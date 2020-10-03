Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Director Sells $148,207.17 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

