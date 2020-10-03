Insider Selling: Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) SVP Sells $203,160.00 in Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mary Ellen Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kroger alerts:

On Friday, August 14th, Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of Kroger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $786,962.18.

Kroger stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,729,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,946,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1,791.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 209,600 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,344,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after buying an additional 281,058 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.