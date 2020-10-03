Insider Selling: Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) COO Sells $10,046,400.00 in Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Campion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of Nike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of Nike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $130.38. The firm has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on Nike and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

