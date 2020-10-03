Insider Selling: Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,274,000.00 in Stock

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) major shareholder Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $1,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX opened at $12.75 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million.

PFNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Pfenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities cut Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pfenex from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfenex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pfenex by 95.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 107.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 58.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Pfenex during the second quarter valued at $119,000.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

