Insider Selling: Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) COO Sells $568,000.00 in Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) COO John A. Legg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,505.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. Purple Innovation Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRPL shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at $139,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 77.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 2,581.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.