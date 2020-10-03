Insider Selling: Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) President Sells $3,779,580.20 in Stock

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $3,779,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shaler Alias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repay alerts:

On Thursday, July 23rd, Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $6,573,271.20.

Repay stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 million. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

RPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Repay in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Repay by 32.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Repay by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.