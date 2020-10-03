Insider Selling: Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $8,634,698.06 in Stock

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 178,366 shares of Schrodinger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $8,634,698.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SDGR opened at $51.34 on Friday. Schrodinger Inc has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.37.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after buying an additional 643,238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,314,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at $9,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,413,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

