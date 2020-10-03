Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) SVP Sells $275,000.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 316,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,703,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Frati also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Friday, August 28th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $155,750.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $141,850.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Robert Frati sold 12,398 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $371,444.08.

On Friday, July 17th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $160,200.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $153,250.00.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -47.91 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WORK shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Slack from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Slack from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after buying an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,121,000 after buying an additional 14,718,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,789,000 after buying an additional 4,556,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,717,000 after buying an additional 3,802,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,599,000 after buying an additional 1,859,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.