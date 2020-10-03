Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $497,100.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,373.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SMAR opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Smartsheet by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

