Insider Selling: Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Director Sells $101,640.00 in Stock

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Director Colleen B. Brown sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $15.65 on Friday. Trueblue Inc has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $564.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. Trueblue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $358.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trueblue by 82.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Trueblue by 183.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the first quarter worth $140,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trueblue by 24.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trueblue by 27.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Trueblue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Trueblue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

