Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.63.
Shares of NSIT opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $73.22.
In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $336,914.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,778.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000.
About Insight Enterprises
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
