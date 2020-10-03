Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of NSIT opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $336,914.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,778.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

