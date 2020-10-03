Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 36,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 59,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

